Brazil Winger Set to Miss Serbia Match After Suffering Thigh Muscle Injury in Win Over Costa Rica

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa will miss his side's upcoming game against Serbia after complaining of a thigh muscle injury following Friday's clash with Costa Rica.

Brazil's final match in Group E takes place on Wednesday but Costa is not expected to travel with the squad, remaining in Sochi where he will continue to undergo a rehabilitation program to recover from his injury.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Manchester City full-back Danilo will also miss the game and remain in Sochi, having already been forced to sit out the Selecao's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The news was revealed by Brazil's club doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Speaking after Brazil's training session on Saturday (via Globo Esporte), Lesnar said: "They are not going to travel, they're going to be in Sochi where the structure is better." 


The case that most worries is Douglas', but Danilo's is not very different, but the expectation of the side is a bit better."

Brazil have taken four points from their first two matches in Group E, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening match before snatching a late victory over Costa Rica.


A point against Serbia will be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages but Tite's side will be hoping for a win in order to earn a kinder draw in the first knockout round.

MB Media/GettyImages

Costa spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Juventus from Bayern Munich and recently made his move to Turin permanent for a fee of €40m. The 27-year-old began his career in European football with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, where he made 191 appearances across six years.

The winger received his first call-up for the Brazil national side in 2014 and has since made 26 appearances for his country, scoring three goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)