Brazil Winger Set to Miss Serbia Match After Suffering Thigh Muscle Injury in Win Over Costa Rica

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa will miss his side's upcoming game against Serbia after complaining of a thigh muscle injury following Friday's clash with Costa Rica.

Brazil's final match in Group E takes place on Wednesday but Costa is not expected to travel with the squad, remaining in Sochi where he will continue to undergo a rehabilitation program to recover from his injury.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Manchester City full-back Danilo will also miss the game and remain in Sochi, having already been forced to sit out the Selecao's 2-0 victory over Costa Rica.

The news was revealed by Brazil's club doctor Rodrigo Lasmar. Speaking after Brazil's training session on Saturday (via Globo Esporte), Lesnar said: "They are not going to travel, they're going to be in Sochi where the structure is better."





The case that most worries is Douglas', but Danilo's is not very different, but the expectation of the side is a bit better."

Brazil have taken four points from their first two matches in Group E, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening match before snatching a late victory over Costa Rica.





A point against Serbia will be enough to see them qualify for the knockout stages but Tite's side will be hoping for a win in order to earn a kinder draw in the first knockout round.

MB Media/GettyImages

Costa spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Juventus from Bayern Munich and recently made his move to Turin permanent for a fee of €40m. The 27-year-old began his career in European football with Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, where he made 191 appearances across six years.

The winger received his first call-up for the Brazil national side in 2014 and has since made 26 appearances for his country, scoring three goals.