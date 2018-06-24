Championship Side Brentford See the Funny Side of Fan's Kit Criticism With Hilarious Letter Response

Championship side Brentford have reacted in hilarious style to the harsh criticism their new away kit received from a fan on Twitter, sending the supporter a tongue in cheek letter along with some unusual special gifts.

Twitter user Brentford Bob posted a picture of the new away kit next to a photograph of a man in a brown vest and pants, with the caption: "Love, while you’re out, could you get me some new underwear - maybe something to go with the new Brentford away kit."

“Love, while you’re out, could you get me some new underwear - maybe something to go with the new Brentford away kit?”.... pic.twitter.com/3C06QuUKFk — Brentford Bob (@Brentford_Bob) June 18, 2018

The west London side responded in style, sending Rob a letter reading: "Dear Rob. As you have seen recently we have launched our new brown Adidas away shirt. We saw your Tweets about the kit and we can gather that you may not like it too much?

"From the above Tweet we thought you may need to go out shopping, so inside this package are a couple of things that we hope you may like and may save you or your 'love' a trip to the shops? We hope you get to wear the new brown shirt (and the pants) and look forward to seeing you again next season at Griffin Park.

Well, someone at @BrentfordFC does at least have a sense of humour. Slightly concerning that they knew my pant size, and they're in Fulham colours obvs. I can confirm that the shirt looks even worse in the flesh and particularly bad on a fat man in his late forties. :) pic.twitter.com/g0FbVJy2ZK — Brentford Bob (@Brentford_Bob) June 23, 2018

After a tough start to the 2017/18 Championship campaign, Brentford finished their season impressively, and narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after a strong seven match unbeaten run towards the tail end of the campaign. Dean Smith's side will look to continue their progress next season, in the increasingly competitive English second tier.