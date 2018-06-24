Chelsea Considering Player Exchange Deal to Bring Christian Pulisic From Dortmund to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly willing to use Borussia Dortmund's interest in Alvaro Morata as a way of being able to sign American winger Christian Pulisic this summer.

Pulisic has developed into one of the most exciting prospects in European football and despite being just 19-years-old he is an integral part of the first team setup at Dortmund. His talents are clear to see and he has unsurprisingly been a target for a number of European sides over the past few seasons with his value sky rocketing to £60m.

Chelsea are one such club who have expressed interest in signing the youngster and they have a bargaining chip which may be key if they want to tempt Dortmund into letting go of their prize asset.

Dortmund have been on the lookout for a striker striker since selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January and according to the Daily Mail Chelsea may be willing to help solve that issue by offering Alvaro Morata as a part of an exchange deal for Pulisic.

Alvaro Morata has only spent one season at Stamford Bridge but he has failed to win over many Chelsea fans. His season was far from a disaster but his confidence seemed to drain away towards to the tail end of the campaign, and he was eventually replaced by Oliver Giroud in the starting lineup.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi had spent the second half of the season on loan at BVB but despite his decent performances, Dortmund are not looking to make the deal permanent this summer.

It wasn't a vintage 2017/18 season for Chelsea and a lack of Champions League football may lead to a number of their stars such as Eden Hazard and Wilian heading for the exit door. Pulisic could be just the man to lead them back up the Premier League table.