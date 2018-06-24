The World Cup group stage continues when Japan takes on Senegal in a Group H showdown Sunday.

The two teams are in Group H along with Poland and Colombia. This match will determine who sits on top of the group heading into the final day of group play, as Japan and Senegal are tied with three points apiece after each won its opening match.

Japan is coming off a 2–1 victory over Colombia. In the match, Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was sent off with the second-fastest red card in World Cup history, while Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako scored to secure a valuable victory.

Senegal, meanwhile, is coming off a 2–1 win over Poland in what kicked off its second World Cup appearance ever. An own goal and somewhat controversial one from Mbaye Niang staked the Lions of Teranga to a 2-0 lead, and they held on for the three points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

