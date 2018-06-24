How to Watch Japan vs. Senegal: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Japan vs. Senegal in the World Cup group stage on Sunday, June 24.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2018

The World Cup group stage continues when Japan takes on Senegal in a Group H showdown Sunday.

The two teams are in Group H along with Poland and Colombia. This match will determine who sits on top of the group heading into the final day of group play, as Japan and Senegal are tied with three points apiece after each won its opening match. 

Japan is coming off a 2–1 victory over Colombia. In the match, Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was sent off with the second-fastest red card in World Cup history, while Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako scored to secure a valuable victory.

Senegal, meanwhile, is coming off a 2–1 win over Poland in what kicked off its second World Cup appearance ever. An own goal and somewhat controversial one from Mbaye Niang staked the Lions of Teranga to a 2-0 lead, and they held on for the three points. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream:Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)