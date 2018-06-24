Joachim Low Praises His Germany Side for Keeping a 'Level Head' During Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Sweden

Germany manager Joachim Low has heaped praise upon his side after they fought back to earn three points with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sweden on Saturday evening.

Germany were 1-0 down after Ola Toivonen opened the scoring for the Swedes, but Marco Reus levelled the tie before Toni Kroos earned his side the win with a spectacular finish in the fifth minute of added time.

Germany's World Cup hopes are still alive following the result and Low appreciated the way his side kept their cool after suffering an early set back.

"Something I did appreciate today is that we didn't lose our nerves and break out in panic after conceding a goal. We kept a level head," said Low, as per the Daily Mail.

"We never lost hope. Obviously the goal we scored in stoppage time was a bit lucky but it is always a result of our belief in ourselves."

Low also spoke in detail about the performance of his mercurial midfielder, Kroos, who was in the thick of the action all night long. The Real Madrid man was at fault for the Sweden goal after he uncharacteristically gave the ball away in midfield but Low lauded the way he bounced back.

"I was very pleased for him (Kroos) because he was involved in the mistake which led to Sweden's goal.

"Of course this was a thriller, full of emotions and a roller coaster ride right up to the final whistle."

Germany aren't out of the woods just yet as they now face South Korea in their final match. They have to better Sweden's result against Mexico to progress to the round of 16.





"We have to play against South Korea in order to be sure we make it to the next round and then everything is open, we will take it as it comes."