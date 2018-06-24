Man Utd Scrap Plans to Sign £50m Rated Alex Sandro & Switch Focus to Valencia Star Left-Back

Manchester United are believed to have shelved plans to sign Juventus' £50m rated defender Alex Sandro, and are now focusing on Valencia left-back José Luis Gayà as a more financially viable option.

According to the Mirror, Red Devils boss José Mourinho baulked at Juventus' lofty valuation of the Brazilian international, and will instead look to pursue Gayà in order to make his summer transfer budget stretch further. The Spanish defender is believed to be worth around £30m, and has been on United's radar following three impressive seasons on the bounce in La Liga.

With England international Ashley Young now heading towards the twilight of his career, and outcast Luke Shaw looking certain to leave Old Trafford this summer, Mourinho has made signing a new left-back one of his transfer window priorities. Gayà was a standout star for Valencia last season, and could be the breath of fresh air United need to liven up their backline.

The 23-year-old has been with the east coast side for his whole career to date, breaking into the first team three seasons ago and becoming a regular fixture at the Mestalla Stadium. Despite a series of youth appearances, Gayà is yet to break into the Spanish national team, and will be hoping that his efforts are deemed sufficient for a call-up after the World Cup.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

United have already signed Brazilian midfielder Fred this summer, who is set to join up with the club after the World Cup after joining from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk on a £52m deal.





Mourinho is also believed to be in the running for new defensive options, and could even sign another striker if want-away forward Anthony Martial leaves the club this summer.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Indeed, the Red Devils are thought to be preparing to battle their rivals Manchester City to seal the signature of French sensational Kylian Mbappé.





Paris Saint-Germain were set to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent deal for £166m ahead of next season, but Financial Fair Play concerns have opened the door to the Premier League duo to sign the wonderkid from Monaco.