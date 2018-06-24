Newcastle Willing to Offer Matt Ritchie & Cash in Swap Deal for Bournemouth Forward

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Newcastle United are in talks to sign Bournemouth forward Josh King this summer and the Magpies are willing to use Matt Ritchie as part of the deal, according to reports.

Scotland international Ritchie only moved to St. James' Park in 2016 following a three-year spell with Bournemouth, joining the club for £10m. The 28-year-old has gone on to make 86 appearances on Tyneside, scoring 19 goals and claiming 16 assists.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

But Ritchie could have his time at Newcastle cut short this summer if the Magpies push to sign Norway international King, with the club hoping that Bournemouth can be tempted into a sale by offering their former player as part of the deal.

The Sun claim that King, who is valued at £20m by the Cherries, has been personally shortlisted by Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez ahead of the new season.

Although the Magpies don't want to meet King's valuation this summer they are hoping that using Ritchie as part of the deal will help bring the price tag down for Bournemouth's star forward.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also believed to be keen on a potential reunion with Ritchie this summer.

King has been somewhat of a journeyman over the last few years but the 26-year-old has been settled on the south coast since 2015 after a free transfer from Blackburn Rovers.

The Norway striker spent five years on the books at Manchester United after leaving hometown side Valerenga as a teenager. King then had time on loan with Preston, Hull City and even German side Borussia Mönchengladbach before settling at Ewood Park in 2013.

