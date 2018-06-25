Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Reveals He 'Doesn't Know' Future Plans Amid Juventus Links

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has opened the door to a possible move to European rivals Juventus this summer after admitting that he wants to leave the Bundesliga at some point, according to reports.

The Poland international is currently at the World Cup where the Eagles have suffered defeat in the opening two games against Senegal and Colombia, with their only goal coming through midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on matchday one.

MB Media/GettyImages

But although Lewandowski is away on international duty there have still been rumours over his future after the tournament this summer. The 29-year-old is known to be interested in a move to Real Madrid, but recent speculation has linked the Polish striker with a switch to Juventus.

"I’ve already said that I don’t want to play in the same league forever, that’s for sure: but don’t know my future right now," Lewandowski told The Players’ Tribune.

"The market? For now, I’m not thinking about it, but I’m 29 and I know I can still play for many more years if I don’t hurt myself."

Robert Lewandowski was certainly poor this World Cup (alongside a very poor Polish side) but credit to him for staying on the pitch after the game - shook everyone's hand and waited for all his teammates to leave the pitch before he did so himself. Very classy from the captain. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) June 24, 2018

If Juventus' interest in Lewandowski this summer is more than just talk on the back pages in the Italian media then that could pave the way for another high-profile arrival in the Premier League.

Chelsea are believed to be close to appointing Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri as the successor to Antonio Conte, and the Italian head coach has supposedly shortlisted Argentina international Gonzalo Higuaín as a top transfer target.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

But Bayern Munich have been quiet in the transfer window so far, something which would suggest they are keeping Lewandowski in their plans next season. If that is the case for officials in Bavaria, that would likely scupper Chelsea's chances of landing Higuaín this summer.