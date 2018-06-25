Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Reveals He 'Doesn't Know' Future Plans Amid Juventus Links

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has opened the door to a possible move to European rivals Juventus this summer after admitting that he wants to leave the Bundesliga at some point, according to reports.

The Poland international is currently at the World Cup where the Eagles have suffered defeat in the opening two games against Senegal and Colombia, with their only goal coming through midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on matchday one.

MB Media/GettyImages

But although Lewandowski is away on international duty there have still been rumours over his future after the tournament this summer. The 29-year-old is known to be interested in a move to Real Madrid, but recent speculation has linked the Polish striker with a switch to Juventus.

"I’ve already said that I don’t want to play in the same league forever, that’s for sure: but don’t know my future right now," Lewandowski told The Players’ Tribune.

"The market? For now, I’m not thinking about it, but I’m 29 and I know I can still play for many more years if I don’t hurt myself."

If Juventus' interest in Lewandowski this summer is more than just talk on the back pages in the Italian media then that could pave the way for another high-profile arrival in the Premier League.

Chelsea are believed to be close to appointing Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri as the successor to Antonio Conte, and the Italian head coach has supposedly shortlisted Argentina international Gonzalo Higuaín as a top transfer target.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

But Bayern Munich have been quiet in the transfer window so far, something which would suggest they are keeping Lewandowski in their plans next season. If that is the case for officials in Bavaria, that would likely scupper Chelsea's chances of landing Higuaín this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)