Roberto Martinez Confirms Vincent Kompany's Availability for Belgium vs. England

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has declared Vincent Kompany fit to face England.

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

The Manchester City captain hasn't seen any World Cup action thanks to a groin injury sustained in a friendly match against Portugal ahead of the tournament, but he's now ready to return to the pitch, with the Red Devils set to play out their last group stage match against England on Thursday.

Thomas Vermaelen, who was on the bench against Tunisia in Belgium's last match, is also hoping to get a run out against the Three Lions.

"Vincent Kompany is medically fully fit," Martinez announced on Monday, with Belgium's official Twitter account relaying the information. 

"He is part of the 23. So is Thomas Vermaelen, who was already on the bench against Tunisia."

Belgium and England have already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament, with both countries having won their first two matches, and will only be vying for the top spot in Group G when they face off later this week.

