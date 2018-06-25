Catalan Newspaper Claims Arsenal Will Sign Teenage Defender After Barcelona Exit

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing 16-year-old defender Barcelona's Joel Lopez, one of several youngsters set to leave the Catalonian club.

The promising full back will likely be swayed by Arsenal's head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, who previously spent 14 years working at Barcelona.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has confirmed in its newspaper that #Barca left back Joel Lopez will join #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/lS8VW0G8wZ — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) June 24, 2018

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, restrictions on youth contracts have prevented the Spanish giants from offering their youngsters better deals, allowing clubs from around Europe to sign many of Barcelona's young prospects.

This would not be the first time the Gunners have taken to signing players from Barcelona's youth set-up, having signed a 16-year-old Cesc Fabregas in 2003 and 17-year-old Hector Bellerin in 2011, both of whom came from the current La Liga champions.



Lopez will join a number a young players who may sign for the club this summer, including 22-year-old Lucas Torreira, who will reportedly sign for the north London club after the World Cup.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has also been reportedly interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega in an attempt to replace Jack Wilshere, who has confirmed that he will leave the club when his contract expires later this month.

Barcelona will be disappointed if they lose the promising young left back, as he is described by the Spanish media as a 'mature, attacking full-back who can be used as an offensive weapon', according to Goal.

There is very little the Spanish side can do to prevent the transfer, as the player is only on a youth contract, which means that Arsenal will not have to pay a transfer fee.