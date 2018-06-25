Fans Vote England's Harry Kane as Man of the Moment After Treble in Spectacular Win Over Panama

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has been voted as Man of the Moment following England's 6-1 thrashing of Panama in their second game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The striker hit the first England hat-trick since Gary Lineker in Mexico 1986, and has already matched Lineker's Golden Boot winning tally from that year. It's not just Lineker who he matches up admirably with, having now equalled Lionel Messi's total of five World Cup goals in just 152 minutes of action compared to the Argentine's 1444.

Following on from his brace of headers in the opening game against Tunisia, Kane let his boots do the talking on Sunday, primarily from the penalty spot.

Though conversions from 12 yards are usually nothing to shout about it, Kane navigated this stigma by rifling his two opportunities into the top left hand corner in genuinely emphatic fashion. A truer strike from the spot you are unlikely to see from the remainder of the tournament.

His third and final goal had more than a slice of luck to it, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's effort from outside of the box cannoned into the back of his right foot and looped into the net.

On the back of this impressive feat, it was unsurprising that the outright leader in the race for the golden boot garnered the most votes in this Man of the Moment poll.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

In addition to his three goals, the forward was also tidy in possession, maintaining an 83% pass success whilst delivering one key pass. His shot accuracy was even more formidable, as he scored three times from his only three shots.

Kane collected 81% of the 22,930 votes, with the gallivanting Kieran Trippier behind him in second place with just 8%.

