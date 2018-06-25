James Pearce Provides Update on Liverpool's Goalkeeper Hunt as Alisson Talk Continues

Jurgen Klopp has turned to other targets to solve Liverpool's goalkeeping crisis after their interest in original target Alisson Becker ended.



The Roma shot stopper had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer after being labelled by many as the man to solve the Red's goalkeeping dilemma. However it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool had been priced out of a move for the keeper with Roma holding out for €90m for their number one and Klopp's men refusing to meet their demands.

Although the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea remain interested in the Brazilian, Liverpool's attention have now turned elsewhere as their search for a new goalkeeper continues, and Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce has provided an update on the Reds' pursuit of a new keeper.





Speaking with the Echo , he said: “Alisson was the No 1 target but Roma’s asking price and the keeper’s desire to join Real Madrid means those hopes have faded. His future will become clearer once Brazil are no longer in the World Cup.



“I’m sure a lot of work is going on in the background.





"Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of alternatives but I’m told there’s nothing in talk of making a move for either Burnley’s Nick Pope or Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.”



Klopp hasn't given any hints as to who he is interested in signing and the fans now face an anxious wait to see who will start between the sticks for Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season West Ham at Anfield.