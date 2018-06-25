James Pearce Provides Update on Liverpool's Goalkeeper Hunt as Alisson Talk Continues

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has turned to other targets to solve Liverpool's goalkeeping crisis after their interest in original target Alisson Becker ended.

The Roma shot stopper had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer after being labelled by many as the man to solve the Red's goalkeeping dilemma. However it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool had been priced out of a move for the keeper with Roma holding out for €90m for their number one and Klopp's men refusing to meet their demands.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Although the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea remain interested in the Brazilian, Liverpool's attention have now turned elsewhere as their search for a new goalkeeper continues, and Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce has provided an update on the Reds' pursuit of a new keeper.

Speaking with the Echo, he said: “Alisson was the No 1 target but Roma’s asking price and the keeper’s desire to join Real Madrid means those hopes have faded. His future will become clearer once Brazil are no longer in the World Cup.

“I’m sure a lot of work is going on in the background. 


"Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of alternatives but I’m told there’s nothing in talk of making a move for either Burnley’s Nick Pope or Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha.”

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp hasn't given any hints as to who he is interested in signing and the fans now face an anxious wait to see who will start between the sticks for Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League season West Ham at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)