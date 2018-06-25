James Rodriguez Pays Tribute to Colombia Fans After Crucial Group H Win Over Poland

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez has paid tribute to Los Cafeteros fans after the country's crucial 3-0 World Cup win over Poland in Group H on Sunday night, giving the stands a visibly yellow look by outnumbering and out singing their Polish counterparts.

"[The fans] are always here, they always support us a lot and we feel it on the pitch. I think that support is very good for all of us," James said after being named Budweiser Man of the Match.

Towering centre back Yerry Mina opened the scoring in the must-win game with a close range header shortly before half time; with Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado making sure of the victory as Poland chased the game in the second half.

For Falcao, this World Cup has been a long time coming after being forced to miss the 2014 tournament, where Colombia reached the quarter finals, through injury.

"We're happy [with Falcao's goal]," James said of his captain's well taken strike.

"Falcao has always been here despite him missing the last World Cup. He's always been there and I think he deserves it. He's trained hard, waited four years and today he's here and I hope he can continue scoring."

James himself provided the assists for both Mina and Cuadrado.

Colombia will now face Senegal in their third and final group game on 28th June, where a win would secure James and co. a place in the knockout stages of a second successive World Cup.

