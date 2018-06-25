Maurizio Sarri to 'Live & Sleep' at Chelsea's Training Ground This Week as Appointment Edges Closer

Maurizio Sarri has been tipped to start living at Chelsea's training ground when he is finally appointed as the club's new manager this week - in a bid to make up for lost time as he attempts to get to grips with the challenge he faces.

Despite the complicated circumstances that still surround the need to sack Antonio Conte, a deal for Sarri has been rumoured to be getting closer and closer.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, the 59-year-old Italian will begin his two-year stay at Chelsea by moving into the club's Cobham training ground, even going as far as sleeping there to begin with.

Sarri is described as a 'workaholic' and will have barely two weeks to prepare himself before the first set of Chelsea players report back for pre-season training on 9th July.

Initially, living at work will therefore cut down on needless distractions such as commuting.

Sarri has a lot of work to do if Chelsea are to bounce back from a difficult 2017/18 season in which FA Cup glory at Wembley failed to paper over the cracks that had developed just 12 months after winning a Premier League title in record breaking fashion.

The uncertainty over the managerial situation is said to have held Chelsea back in the transfer market in terms of new arrivals who wanted to know who they would be playing for, while it has also led to suggestions that it could push Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and others to leave.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is the only player Chelsea appear to have made any progress with after a report from Italy last week claimed that an offer to the player had been made and that the west London side were willing to meet Juve's €35m-€40m valuation.