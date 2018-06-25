Report Names 11 Players Who Are Tipped to Leave Barcelona This Summer to Make Way for New Arrivals

Barcelona could see as many as 11 more players leave Camp Nou this summer following the already confirmed exits of Gerard Deulofeu to Watford and club legend Andres Iniesta to Vissel Kobe, with Andre Gomes, Yerry Mina and Aleix Vidal among those who may also move on.

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), Barça must raise funds this summer to help cover the costs of buying Clement Lenglet from Sevilla, an attacking midfielder and possibly a goalkeeper, as well fully purchasing Arthur after previously securing an option to sign him from Gremio.

To do will require some clearing of deadwood from Ernesto Valverde's title winning squad.

MD describes the sale of Jasper Cillessen for the full value of his €60m buyout clause as unlikely. That is the fee that Barça are said to want for the backup goalkeeper, but it may be that they consider smaller offers if Liverpool or Chelsea make an approach.

It is said that towering centre-back Yerry Mina is of interest to Fenerbahce and Borussia Dortmund. Barça only signed the Colombian defender in January, but he has already been tipped to move on. A good World Cup could see them make a profit on their €11.8m outlay.

Marlon is another defender set to move on, with Premier League side West Ham and another un-named English club said to be negotiating over the Brazilian who spent last season on loan at Nice in France.

Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes is another player that MD claims has English suitors in the shape of two un-named teams. Monaco and Napoli had also been interested.

Aleix Vidal has been tipped to rejoin former club Sevilla or head to Italy to sign for Napoli or Inter, while Lucas Digne is said to be a target for Juventus in the event that Alex Sandro leaves.

Elsewhere, fringe striker Paco Alcacer has apparently been the subject of a €20m bid from Southampton, with Fenerbahce also tipped to make an offer sooner rather than later. He is not interested in leaving, but Barça are said to view him as transferable.

Douglas, Munir, Rafinha and Sergi Samper have all been earmarked to leave, although without obvious or known suitors at the moment. Rafinha was expected to make his loan switch to Inter permanent, but MD notes that the Italian side are asking for the price to be dropped from €35m to between €10m-€18m.