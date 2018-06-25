Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Expresses 'Regrets' as Teranga Lions Let Lead Slip Against Japan

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse admitted he was left frustrated by his side's failure to hold onto the lead against Japan on Sunday.

The Lions of Teranga took the lead twice during the match through Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague, but were pegged back both times as Japan clung on to claim a point.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via ESPN), Cisse said: “Of course we have regrets.

“We must acknowledge that we didn’t see a great Senegalese performance tonight in comparison to the match against Poland. We were not very good frankly, and Japan were the better team, I have to admit that. But despite that fact, we led twice and what’s annoying for me is the two goals we conceded.

“We pressured them well at the start and they made some errors, which we exploited. But as soon as gave them some space, it became difficult for us.

“Now we have to hope for the best when we face Colombia.”

The result leaves both Senegal and Japan with four points, while Group H rivals Colombia have three after they cruised past Poland 3-0 in the final match of the day.

While Senegal remain in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages, a win would have assured Cisse's side of their place in the round of 16 and they will surely view this result as a missed opportunity given the way they dominated for much of the first half.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Senegal earned a surprise 2-1 victory over Poland in their first match, receiving praise for their levels of organisation and tactical discipline throughout the match. However, their defence was at fault during the match, and Cisse was clearly unhappy with both goals his side conceded.