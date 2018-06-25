Sky Sports Reporter Claims Exciting Portuguese Winger Would 'Absolutely' Fit in at Arsenal

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Former Sporting CP player Gelson Martins would be an excellent signing for Unai Emery's Arsenal side, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 23-year-old winger requested that his contract with Sporting be terminated following an attack on the players by fans during a training session, and can now be signed on a free transfer.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Arsenal would have a good player on their hands if they were to make an offer for him, with Dharmesh Sheth telling Sky's 'Transfer Talk' podcast, via the Sport Review, that the winger is right for the club.

He said: "He would fit absolutely at Arsenal given what they have to spend."

The Gunners will be keen to sign Martins, as he scored eight goals and got eight assists in 31 league games for the Portuguese side, earning him a place in the 23-man Portugal squad for the World Cup. 

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

They will likely not be the only club interested in his services, as the rising Portuguese star would have fetched a large fee had he not terminated his contract - the prospect of signing such a talented player for nothing will interest many leading clubs around the world.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already made a number of signings this summer, including £20m German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Swiss full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, and is looking to make further improvements to the squad.

Arsenal's disappointing sixth-place finish meant that the club would not qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive season, with Emery finding himself under pressure to make a good start in the league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)