Sky Sports Reporter Claims Exciting Portuguese Winger Would 'Absolutely' Fit in at Arsenal

Former Sporting CP player Gelson Martins would be an excellent signing for Unai Emery's Arsenal side, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 23-year-old winger requested that his contract with Sporting be terminated following an attack on the players by fans during a training session, and can now be signed on a free transfer.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Arsenal would have a good player on their hands if they were to make an offer for him, with Dharmesh Sheth telling Sky's 'Transfer Talk' podcast, via the Sport Review, that the winger is right for the club.

He said: "He would fit absolutely at Arsenal given what they have to spend."

The Gunners will be keen to sign Martins, as he scored eight goals and got eight assists in 31 league games for the Portuguese side, earning him a place in the 23-man Portugal squad for the World Cup.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

They will likely not be the only club interested in his services, as the rising Portuguese star would have fetched a large fee had he not terminated his contract - the prospect of signing such a talented player for nothing will interest many leading clubs around the world.



New Arsenal boss Unai Emery has already made a number of signings this summer, including £20m German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Swiss full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, and is looking to make further improvements to the squad.

Arsenal's disappointing sixth-place finish meant that the club would not qualify for the Champions League for the second consecutive season, with Emery finding himself under pressure to make a good start in the league.

