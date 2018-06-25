Switzerland Stars Escape With Fines as FIFA Decide Against Ban for Controversial Celebration

Switzerland duo Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka have escaped suspensions for their controversial eagle celebrations after scoring during their nation's win over Serbia on Friday.

The Swiss stars oversaw a comeback that leaves them well on the brink of qualification as it relates to the World Cup's round of 16 phase, with the Arsenal man scoring a belter of an equaliser after Aleksandar Mitrovic's opener, and Shaqiri capping off a counter with a late goal to beat the Serbians at the death.

MB Media/GettyImages

Both players celebrated their goals by crossing their hands to form a double-headed eagle similar to the image on the Albanian flag, a gesture perceived to be politically-motivated. Xhaka's new Gunners teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner also joined in with a gesture of his own.

FIFA announced having opened disciplinary proceedings against the trio on the weekend, citing their celebrations as having provoked the general public.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The players were thought to be facing a two-match ban, as well as a fine. But according to SRF, they have all escaped suspensions and will only have to pay fines.

Shaqiri and Xhaka have been ordered to pay 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,600) each, while Lichtsteiner will pay 5000 (£3,800).

The players have been fined in accordance with rule 57 of the governing body's code which speaks to "unsportsmanlike conduct contrary to the principles of fair play."

This development comes as welcome news to the Swiss side, who would have been left considerably disadvantaged for their crucial clash with Costa Rica on Wednesday, with two of their best players unavailable.