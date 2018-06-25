West Ham 'Refuse to Offer Long Term Contract' to Prime Transfer Target Following Arsenal Departure

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

The saga of former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere's future has reportedly taken another twist, as West Ham United have refused to offer him a long term deal.

According to the Sun, the Hammers are keen to sign the England midfielder, who was omitted from Gareth Southgate's FIFA World Cup squad - but only for one year. Despite their faith in Wilshere's ability, West Ham are less confident that he can remain injury-free, despite his 36 appearances for Arsenal last season.

Now 26 years old, Wilshere is desperate for regular first time action, having already spent much of his career sidelined with injuries. However, Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery was unable to guarantee the midfielder a regular first team spot, which ultimately precipitated his exit after 17 years with the Gunners - first at the Academy, and later with the senior team, for whom he made 197 appearances and scored 14 goals.

Because he is out of contract, Wilshere will join his next club on a free transfer. In some ways, he would be an ideal signing for the Hammers, who are in need of a creative midfielder in the absence of the injured Manuel Lanzini.

If West Ham's reluctance to sign Wilshere on a long term basis proves to be a deal breaker, Everton would be another possibility - the Toffees' new manager Marco Silva is reportedly interested in the former Gunner.

For all his struggles with injury, Wilshere is still widely admired for his vision and technical ability - and not only in England. His future could potentially lie outside the Premier League, as he has reportedly attracted the interest of Serie A giants Juventus.

The only obvious issue with a move to Turin is that the England star may struggle to break into Juve's first team - and his primary concern is his lack of playing time. Nevertheless, Serie A may prove better suited for Wilshere's cultured style than the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)