World Cup Preview: Iceland vs Croatia - Recent Form, Predictions, Team News & More

Iceland take on already-qualified Croatia in their Group D game as they look to progress to the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia.

The match is huge for Argentina, whose World Cup future hangs in the balance - particularly if they fail to pick up a victory against Nigeria in their corresponding fixture.

With Croatia having already qualified for the last 16, the race to see who will qualify in second place is wide open.

Recent Form





(Recorded last six games)

Iceland: LLLDDL

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

After an impressive 1-1 draw against Argentina in their first game, Iceland slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in their last game.

They will now face another tough challenge against Croatia, who have been the surprise package of the tournament so far - with Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic dominating their opponents in midfield so far.

Croatia: LWLWWW

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

The Croatians have won their last three games, including World Cup victories against Nigeria and Argentina. In their first two group games, Croatia have scored a total of five goals without reply.

This match presents an opportunity for Croatia to continue to build momentum by adding a fourth victory in a row, as they prepare for their last 16 game.

Previous Encounters

HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/GettyImages

The two teams met in qualifying for this summer's World Cup, with both teams winning their respective home games.

Croatia picked up a 2-0 victory when they played hosts, while Iceland recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic both scored stoppage time goals at the end of the game in Croatia to seal a very late win, while a Hordur Magnusson header secured Iceland's home win.

Team News

According to FIFA.com, Emil Hallfredsson and Johann Gudmundsson are set to return to the starting 11 for this match, with the latter returning from a recent injury.

Aside from that, the Icelandic side is set to be otherwise unchanged for Tuesday's match.

Meanwhile, for Croatia, manager Zlatko Dalic has hinted that he will make changes for the match, with Croatia having already qualified for the last 16.

Predicted Lineups





Iceland: Halldorsson; Saevarsson, Arnason, Sigurdson, Magnusson; Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson, Gudmundsson, Sigurdsson, Bjarnason; Finnbogason.





Croatia: Kalinic; Jedvaj, Corluka, Vida, Pivaric; Badelj, Kovacic, Bradaric; Pjaca, Kramaric, Perisic.

Prediction

With the fine form that Croatia are on so far in this tournament, it is hard to see Zlatko Dalic's men slowing down, regardless of any changes that they are set to make.

Not many people will be looking beyond Croatia in this tie, particularly due to their strength in depth - particularly in midfield.

Prediction: Iceland 0-2 Croatia