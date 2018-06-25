'You Will Know Soon': Manchester United Midfielder Promises to Confirm Future After Arsenal Interest

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini has said that he will resolve questions over his future soon, after it emerged that his contract is set to run out on Sunday.

Suggestions that the Belgian international will leave the Manchester side have surfaced amid interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal and other clubs in both Italy and Turkey. 

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

When asked about his future at Manchester United, the 30-year-old was quoted by the Independent as saying:

"You will know soon."


The Belgian only made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season for the Red Devils, coming on as a substitute for 11 of those matches, and is therefore unlikely to be starting for the club next season. 

Fellaini's position in the Manchester United side is further under threat following their recent signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred for a reported £52m, a statement of their intention to improve the side drastically.

Arsenal are the most likely English candidates to make a move for the defensive midfielder, which would make him Arsenal's third major signing this summer along with £20m German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Swiss full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Gunners are likely to be looking for a new midfielder following the confirmation that Jack Wilshere will be leaving the club when his contract expires later this month.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Fellaini is currently with the Belgium squad at the World Cup, where he made an appearance from the bench during Les Diables Rouges' 5-2 victory over Tunisia in Group G. His side will face England on Thursday to decide who will finish top of the group and who will finish second. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)