'You Will Know Soon': Manchester United Midfielder Promises to Confirm Future After Arsenal Interest

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini has said that he will resolve questions over his future soon, after it emerged that his contract is set to run out on Sunday.

Suggestions that the Belgian international will leave the Manchester side have surfaced amid interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal and other clubs in both Italy and Turkey.

When asked about his future at Manchester United, the 30-year-old was quoted by the Independent as saying:

"You will know soon."







The Belgian only made 16 appearances in the Premier League last season for the Red Devils, coming on as a substitute for 11 of those matches, and is therefore unlikely to be starting for the club next season.

Fellaini's position in the Manchester United side is further under threat following their recent signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred for a reported £52m, a statement of their intention to improve the side drastically.

Arsenal are the most likely English candidates to make a move for the defensive midfielder, which would make him Arsenal's third major signing this summer along with £20m German goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Swiss full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

The Gunners are likely to be looking for a new midfielder following the confirmation that Jack Wilshere will be leaving the club when his contract expires later this month.

Fellaini is currently with the Belgium squad at the World Cup, where he made an appearance from the bench during Les Diables Rouges' 5-2 victory over Tunisia in Group G. His side will face England on Thursday to decide who will finish top of the group and who will finish second.