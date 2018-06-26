Chelsea Refuse to Sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek This Summer & Would Only Sanction Loan Move

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to sell England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer following impressive performances for Crystal Palace last season and at the World Cup, but could send the youngster out on loan again.

Loftus-Cheek's displays on loan for Palace in 2017/18 earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, despite missing a portion of the campaign through injury, while he has been hailed for his role in the World Cup games against Tunisia and Panama this month.

According to separate reports from the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, Chelsea are clear that the 22-year-old is 'not for sale' this summer.

The Mail notes that Loftus-Cheek does not want to be back at Stamford Bridge in 2018/19 if it means simply sitting on the bench. Yet Chelsea will refuse to even listen to offers because they believe his long-term future is still in west London and may sanction a loan instead.

That report suggests that Palace, unsurprisingly, are keen, while adding West Ham into the mix. The Mirror, meanwhile, also mentions Palace as well as possible Everton interest.

Staying at Stamford Bridge would mean Loftus-Cheek having to compete for a place with N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and any other players brought in by expected new coach Maurizio Sarri this summer.

He has been a Chelsea player since the age of eight and made his first team debut under the management of Jose Mourinho in December 2014. He went on to play 17 times in all competitions the following season, but was limited to just 11 after Antonio Conte arrived.

It was that apparent snub by the new boss and a determination to get regular game time that led Loftus-Cheek to leave on loan last summer.