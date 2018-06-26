Egypt Boss Hector Cuper Left 'Sad & Disappointed' as Pharaohs Bow Out of World Cup

Egypt manager Héctor Cúper claimed that he was 'sad and disappointed' to drop out of the World Cup without registering a single point with the Pharaohs.

An injury-time strike from Salem Al-Dawsari ensured that Saudi Arabia claimed all three points on matchday three in Group A, compiling Egypt's mystery following defeats to Uruguay and Russia earlier in the tournament.

They may be going out of the #WorldCup but #EGY have a new record . . .



The oldest player to ever play at a World Cup - Essam El-hadary!



45 years, 161 days old! 👴 pic.twitter.com/yWbnSLSWpE — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2018

"I think we played well but the results didn’t go our way,” Cúper said, quoted by Reuters. "Yes we lost all three matches but we lost two games with goals conceded after 90 minutes.

"I’m sad and disappointed but here at the World Cup we are up against the top teams in the world and even they concede goals too."

Star man Mohamed Salah looked off the pace throughout the World Cup despite scoring two goals this summer. Many speculated that the 26-year-old is still recovering following an injury he picked up against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Salah is even being tipped to quit the national team after landing himself at the centre of a controversy after being made an honorary citizen of the Chechnya Republic by leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Both Uruguay and host nation Russia qualified out of Group A on Monday, with the two sides set to face Portugal and Spain respectively in the Last 16 of the World Cup.