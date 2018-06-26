Liverpool Fans Blow Up Twitter as Klopp's Latest Transfer Target Lights up the World Cup

Liverpool are making a real statement of intent with their transfer market dealings as they look to add to the incoming Fabinho and Naby Keita. Jurgen Klopp had highlighted Nabil Fekir as one of his key transfer targets as Liverpool look to replace the departed Philippe Coutinho, but a reported deal fell through at the eleventh hour.





There are mixed reports as to the reasons why the Fekir deal fell apart but that is one that certainly seems to be dead in the water. Liverpool fans are not reeling over the news though as Klopp has moved on to one of his secondary targets - Spanish international Isco.

Image by Nathan Hilditch

The Real Madrid playmaker is already a well-known name across Europe but he has endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful with his recent World Cup displays for Spain.

Isco got on the scoresheet Monday night with a stand out display in Spain’s final Group B game with Morocco. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from La Furia Roja as they drew 2-2 with the African side, but Isco certainly made the headlines for his country.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to respond to Isco’s performance. Here’s what they had to say:

I would give anything to have Isco at LFC — Jamie Funnell (@funnell_jamie) June 25, 2018

Isco wow. Can we hav him @LFC. — Attique Choudhry (@attiqchoudhry) June 25, 2018

Man. Isco is such a creative player. Would love to see him play in a Liverpool shirt... #ESP #ESPMAR #WC18 #LFC — Arsonye (@Arsonye) June 25, 2018

SIGNING OF THE SUMMER : LANDING ISCO WOULD BE LIVERPOOL’S BIGGEST DEAL IN YEARS...#LFC#YNWA https://t.co/DqciuJya4c — Asep S (@Sporthealthnews) June 23, 2018

Isco is valued at £65m but it's believed Real Madrid will likely hold out for more as he is currently one of their first team players. They have plenty of talent in their ranks that could fill in that position should Isco leave though, so that is not thought to hold up the deal, so long as Madrid’s valuation is met.