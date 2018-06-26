Liverpool Offered Huge Injury Boost as Star Defender Returns to Melwood After Ankle Surgery

Joe Gomez has provided Liverpool fans with a positive boost ahead of the new season after the young defender returned to training at Melwood.

Throughout the 2017/18 season Joe Gomez was an integral asset to Liverpool's defence, with the former Charlton Athletic man often being utilised at right back ahead of compatriot Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Joe Gomez is back at Melwood. 🏃🏻‍♂️💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/5pS9KXHfB9 — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) June 25, 2018

However, while on international duty with England, Gomez suffered an injury setback, taking a knock to his ankle. Although the 21-year-old defender attempted to play through the pain for Liverpool, it was eventually revealed that he would require surgery in order to correct the issue.

Now, after undergoing surgery in April, Gomez has returned to training at Melwood as he fights to be fit for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign.

Taking to Instagram, the young England international posted a video of him running at Liverpool's first team training complex, providing a major boost for the Reds as they get ready to take on their fast approaching pre-season campaign.

Throughout the bygone season, Gomez cemented his reputation as one of the Reds most reliable defensive options, with the 21-year-old defender possessing the versatility to be deployed anywhere across the back line.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Over the course of the 2017/18 season, Gomez made a total of 31 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, and with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Alexander-Arnold representing their countries at the World Cup, Gomez will likely pay a pivotal role in Liverpool's pre-season campaign which kicks off against Chester at the Deva Stadium on July 7.