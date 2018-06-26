Liverpool Striker 'Reluctantly' Decides to Leave Club in Search of Regular First Team Football

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has 'reluctantly' decided to leave Anfield this summer as he looks to get his career back on track by playing regular football once again.

Ings' time at Liverpool has been plagued by serious injuries and the former Burnley star has managed just 25 appearances in three seasons with the Reds as a result.

Liverpool don't want to lose Danny Ings but understand his burning desire to play more regularly. Feels like the right time for a fresh start for him. Having missed so much football, he needs to play. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) June 26, 2018

He made just three starts in 2017/18 and all of those came in the final weeks of the Premier League season as manager Jurgen Klopp looked to rotate his team for domestic games to prioritise the club's journey in the Champions League.

Ings currently faces competition from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, with Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and any potential new signings all among those fighting for a limited number of attacking places.

Widespread reports from multiple sources carry the news that Ings has taken the decision that his career now lies away from Anfield.

The Daily Telegraph notes that Ings had been offered a new long-term deal but has opted to chase first team chances elsewhere. It is said that Klopp would have liked him to stay, although the club will not stand in the player's way by asking for a fee that might be 'prohibitive'.

A report from The Independent has named Crystal Palace and old team Burnley as clubs who are interested in signing Ings, who scored 11 Premier League goals with the Clarets during the 2014/15 campaign before joining Liverpool.