Lyon Chief Reveals Recent 'Long' Conversations With Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that he has spent time talking to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho recently, and reports claim that this is a big hint being dropped over the potential future of Nabil Fekir.

Remember when the French attacker was on the verge of moving to Liverpool? That was fun. It seems like it's been weeks since his name was last linked with the Reds, and that's because it has been weeks.

Liverpool's trail went cold because the deal took too long. However, someone that may be ready to pick it back up could well be United boss Mourinho, who is looking to strengthen his side in the coming weeks.

Rumours are circulating of the Red Devils' interest as a result of a recent interview given by the Lyon president.

“I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions,” Aulas told beIN Sports (via Manchester Evening News). "Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup.

“It was expected at a certain point for him to go to Liverpool. I gave the green light. It did not happen because things were dragged out too long.”

What does this mean? Are United interested? Could Liverpool come back in for Fekir after the World Cup. It's an odd situation where literally anything could happen. The chances are that nothing will come to fruition (if there even is anything that will be done) until France are out of the World Cup.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Until then, everyone will simply be stuck guessing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)