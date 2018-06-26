Man Utd Sign Teenage Son of 'Proud' Class of '92 Star & '99 Treble Winner Phil Neville

Manchester United have signed Harvey Neville, the teenage son of ex-Old Trafford star and England Women's manager Phil Neville to their prolific academy, with the 16-year-old 'very proud' to join the club he has been a lifelong fan of.

Neville Jr. had previously been in the youth setup at Valencia, remaining in Spain even after his father left the club following a brief stint as an assistant coach with the first team.

"I am very proud and excited to have signed for the club I have supported my whole life," Harvey posted on Instagram alongside a picture of himself signing his youth contract.

"Proud of you, Harvey Neville, go follow your dreams!!!" Phil, a Champions League winner and six-time Premier League champion during his United career, posted on his own Instagram account.

Harvey Neville, a tall winger whose technique has brought comparisons to David Beckham, was born in June 2002, shortly before his father won the last of his Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

Although he wasn't actually part of United's famed 1992 FA Youth Cup winning side, Phil Neville is considered part of the 'Class of '92' alongside Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and older brother Gary.

He could be the first to begin a Manchester United family dynasty, though, as none of the others have children who are on the path to become professional footballers.

Neville Sr. will be hoping that friend and former colleague Butt, United's current academy chief, will help further develop his promising and talented son in his bid to reach the first team.