Argentina finds its backs against the wall and must win on Tuesday against Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to have any hope of advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

It's been a rough go in Russia for Argentina, with reports of internal turmoil being complemented by poor play on the field. Lionel Messi has no goals or assists and has been bottled up by Iceland and Croatia, despite having 12 total shots in the two matches.

As a result, Argentina must beat Nigeria and then and then hope that Iceland either loses to or draws Croatia in Group D's other simultaneous match. Argentina could still go through if Iceland wins, but Argentina's margin of victory must exceed Iceland's by one goal to win the tiebreaker.

Nigeria is coming off a 2–0 win over Iceland and will advance to the next round with a win and could conceivably go through with a draw as well

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

