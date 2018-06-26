Reported Liverpool Target Speaks Out on Barcelona Future as Transfer Rumours Swirl

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has put to bed any suggestions of him leaving the Catalan side any time soon, insisting that he 'never' wants to leave the reigning Spanish champions. 

The young Colombian centre-back only arrived in Catalonia this January, but failed to force his way into a settled back line featuring Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti - with various reports claiming that Ernesto Valverde was looking to cut his losses on the rangy defender or, at least, send him out on loan to gain more experience at the top level. 

Mina's reputation was hit a little further when he played all 90 minutes of the shock 5-4 defeat to Levante which cost Valverde's side an undefeated league season, but he insisted in an interview with EFE after Colombia's win over Poland that he is enjoying himself at the Nou Camp. 

"For me, Barcelona are the best team in the world," he said. "I don’t want to leave and I never do. I like the club, the city, the people, the players here...everything. It’s wonderful because I always feel supported. Now I am relaxed, I’ve been doing things in the best way possible, trying to improve, because that’s what I want."

The news will come as a blow to the clubs hoping to secure Mina's services this summer, with Liverpool one of the clubs linked with a move. 

Mina's Colombia side will face Senegal on Thursday as they look to recover from their surprise 2-1 defeat to Japan earlier in the competition to secure qualification to the last 16 - with Mina in line to start after his goalscoring World Cup debut in Los Cafeteros' 3-0 win over Poland. 

