Saudi Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi Claims Mohamed Salah Was Hampered By Injury at the World Cup

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi believes Egypt's Mohamed Salah was unable to play to his best at the World Cup due to the injury he sustained with Liverpool during the Champions League final.

Saudi Arabia beat Egypt on Monday as the Green Falcons snatched a 2-1 at the Volgograd Arena.

Image by Will Imbo

Salah did score the opening goal of the game but midfielder Salman Al-Faraj pulled one back from the penalty spot before half time, with Salem Al-Dawsari scoring the decisive goal with the last kick of the game.

"It stopped him even from preparing properly for this World Cup," Pizzi said after the game, quoted by Reuters.

"I think that psychologically his injury was also hard for his team, as it was for Liverpool. I think it had an impact both on the national team and on Liverpool."

Saudi Arabia secured their first win at the World Cup since 1994 on Monday, with Egypt still without a win at the finals in their history.

"You say there was nothing at stake," Pizzi continued, quoted by Arab News. "But you don’t know what it is to play at a World Cup. For me as a coach and my players, being at a World Cup is the most important thing. So there was a lot at stake for us.

MARK RALSTON/GettyImages

"You really don’t understand what it means for Salem [Al-Dawsari] and Salman [Al-Faraj] to be able to score at a World Cup. They will be able to tell this to their children, to their grandchildren, in 30 years: ‘I scored during a World Cup’. This is amazing. So there was a lot at stake. Every single match is important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)