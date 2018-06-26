'They Are on Another Level': Russia Manager Lauds Uruguay & Hails World Cup Defeat as 'Useful Slap'

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Russia manager Stanislav Cherchesov was magnanimous in defeat after his side were hammered 3-0 by Uruguay in their final FIFA World Cup Group A match on Monday. 

Goals from Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani - either side of a luckless Denis Cheryshev own goal - condemned Russia to second place in the group.

Speaking after the game, and quoted by Russia Today, Cherchesov acknowledged that the Uruguayans were far superior to the Russians' previous World Cup opponents, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. "Uruguay is a team on another level," he said, explaining: "Today the speed was different and the characteristics of the opponent were different."

However, without detracting from Uruguay's performance, Cherchesov had some harsh words for his own side's undisciplined display - particularly Igor Smolnikov's dismissal for a second bookable offence in the first half.

The 54-year-old lamented: "It was difficult to begin with, and we made it worse because of our own mistakes and the red card.

"Even though we had ten men we wanted to play. That’s a plus. The minus is that we can’t allow ourselves to start like that."

Seeing as the Russians' next match will be against Group B winners Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday, it's difficult to disagree with their manager's assessment. 

Nevertheless, Cherchesov did manage to gain some positives from his side's defeat against Uruguay, which many would regard as a reality check after easy wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

In particular, he sounded optimistic that his players might learn valuable lessons from their mistakes against the South Americans: "From one side, it’s bad that we lost, from another, that kind of slap is useful sometimes," he said.

When Russia take on Spain on Sunday, Cherchesov will find out just how useful it was.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)