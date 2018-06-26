West Ham United Reportedly Eye Move for Napoli Forward Amid Andy Carroll Exit Rumours

West Ham United are reportedly interested in Napoli striker Roberto Inglese, a move which would pave the way for Newcastle United to make an approach for Andy Carroll.

The Hammers are at the beginning of what they hope will be a successful era under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, and are ready to back their new coach and invest to improve the squad.

The Magpies also desperately need a forward with the uncertainty of Aleksandar Mitrović and lack of goals from Dwight Gayle and Joselu last campaign.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Reports from Italy (via CalcioNapoli24) claim that Napoli would be willing to part with Inglese for £15m, and that West Ham face competition for the out of favour forward from Bologna and Sporting CP.





It's expected that the Italian and his representatives are to meet the West Ham owners and director of football as they look to close the deal.





The 6'2 target man was signed by Napoli for £8m and loaned back to Chievo last season, where he managed to score 12 goals in 34 Serie A matches. With Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Napoli replacing Maurizio Sarri, the returning striker doesn't look to be part of the new coaches plans.

Hoy hacemos la transmisión desde la Plaza Roja. La mejor vista de la cuidad! #rusia2018



Today we are live from Red Square with the most spectacular view of Moscow. #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/7haf4KirWa — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 17, 2018

With the Hammers looking for a forward, there are question marks around the future of target man Andy Carroll. With Inglese being strikingly similar in profile to the English forward and the fact that Carroll has only scored 33 goals in 112 appearances durinf his time at the London club, it only further brings into question whether his time in East London is coming to an end.





Reports (via the Chronicle) suggest that Andy Carroll's most likely destination is back to his place of birth playing again in black and white of his childhood club if he is to leave West Ham this summer and that Newcastle supporter has mixed feelings about his potential return.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

As both clubs prepare for the 2018/19 season, West Ham United have taken significant steps towards strengthening their squad with the club record signing of highly rated 21-year old Toulouse centre back Issa Diop. EFL Championship team of the year defender Ryan Fredericks arrived from Fulham on a free transfer and finally, benefiting from Swansea City's relegation picking up Lukasz Fabianski for £7m.





Newcastle United's only signing so far is goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a permanent deal from Sparta Prague after he spent last season on loan in the North East.