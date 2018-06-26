West Ham & Wolves Prepare to Battle for £10m Signing of West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi

West Ham and Wolves are believed to be interested in signing recently relegated West Brom centre back Ahmed Hegazi. Despite suffering relegation from the Premier League last term, Hegazi enjoyed a strong debut campaign in England and could well be heading back to the top flight next season.

The Egyptian has not had the best couple of weeks. Over in Russia, Hegazi and his compatriots are already knocked out of the World Cup, having finished bottom of Group A with zero points to their name. However, the disappointment of the tournament might soon be greeted with the potential of securing a big move for Hegazi.

According to ESPN, Hegazi is wanted by both the Hammers and Premier League new boys Wolves, as both sides look to strengthen for next season.

West Ham are currently undergoing a bit of an overhaul in terms of their playing squad. New manager Manuel Pellegrini is determined to avoid a repeat of the club's top flight performance last year, and is keen to sign a new centre back.

As for Wolves, they're looking to add quality and Premier League experience to their ranks as they fight to remain in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight. Hegazi boasts both, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo is looking into securing his services.

Hegazi would come very cheaply. A clause in his Baggies contract allows him to leave the club for as little as £10m this summer, and it's heavily expected that Hegazi will depart.

West Brom have already lost star centre back Jonny Evans during this transfer window, and manager Darren Moore has a big rebuilding job on his hands.