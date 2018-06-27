Argentina Boss Asks Lionel Messi About Substitution Minutes Before Attacking Change

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has added fuel to the fire as concerns over his tenure with La Albiceleste continue to grow after asking for Lionel Messi's approval over a substitution in their narrow win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Barcelona star Messi scored the opening goal of the game after racing onto the end of rumoured Arsenal target Éver Banega's inch-perfect pass.

Despite the Super Eagles pulling level through a Victor Moses penalty, Argentina booked their place into the next round of the World Cup when defender Marcus Rojo popped up with a strike just before the final whistle.

But when the game was tied at 1-1 the Argentina manager was mulling over changes he could make to win the game in Saint Petersburg.

Rather than trusting his own judgement about the substitution, or even consulting with his coaching staff, Sampaoli opted to ask Messi what he thought about bringing Sergio Agüero off the bench.

Messi is their main player and it’s okay to discuss these things with your main player, but this is a bit too much and embarrassing. I really wonder who’s gonna hire Sampaoli after he’s done with Argentina. https://t.co/vJb101ztGG — Eni (@enissimeri) June 27, 2018

"Should I sub in Kun [Agüero]?" Sampaoli appeared to ask La Albiceleste's captain minutes before the Manchester City striker was brought on, as seen in a video from Argentine outlet Ole.

The 58-year-old manager has already come under heavy criticism at the World Cup, with rumors circulating that the Argentina players have started to take control of the dressing room due to Sampaoli's tactics.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Argentina will now face France in the first knockout stage of the competition after finishing behind Croatia - who take on Denmark in the Last 16 of the World Cup - in Group D.