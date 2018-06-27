Argentina Boss Asks Lionel Messi About Substitution Minutes Before Attacking Change

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has added fuel to the fire as concerns over his tenure with La Albiceleste continue to grow after asking for Lionel Messi's approval over a substitution in their narrow win over Nigeria on Tuesday.

Barcelona star Messi scored the opening goal of the game after racing onto the end of rumoured Arsenal target Éver Banega's inch-perfect pass.

Despite the Super Eagles pulling level through a Victor Moses penalty, Argentina booked their place into the next round of the World Cup when defender Marcus Rojo popped up with a strike just before the final whistle.

But when the game was tied at 1-1 the Argentina manager was mulling over changes he could make to win the game in Saint Petersburg.

Rather than trusting his own judgement about the substitution, or even consulting with his coaching staff, Sampaoli opted to ask Messi what he thought about bringing Sergio Agüero off the bench.

"Should I sub in Kun [Agüero]?" Sampaoli appeared to ask La Albiceleste's captain minutes before the Manchester City striker was brought on, as seen in a video from Argentine outlet Ole.

The 58-year-old manager has already come under heavy criticism at the World Cup, with rumors circulating that the Argentina players have started to take control of the dressing room due to Sampaoli's tactics.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Argentina will now face France in the first knockout stage of the competition after finishing behind Croatia - who take on Denmark in the Last 16 of the World Cup -  in Group D.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)