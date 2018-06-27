Chelsea & Man Utd Make Contact With Robert Lewandowski's Agent Amid Rumours of Bayern Exit

Chelsea have contacted the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as the Blues look to bolster their attacking options with the Poland international, who is eager to leave Bavaria this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United are also said to be another Premier League side who are interested in signing the 29-year-old, while Lewandowski has also been catching the eye of Juventus and Real Madrid ahead of the new campaign.

Reports from France Football state that Chelsea have already contacted Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, to help speed up negotiations this summer. The Sun adds that United have also contacted Zahavi as Lewandowski continues to push for a move away from Bayern Munich.





It is suggested that Chelsea will look to cut their losses with Álvaro Morata this summer in an attempt to help finance the move for Lewandowski, although the Spaniard's rumoured move to Borussia Dortmund has already been played down by officials in Germany.

Robert Lewandowski was certainly poor this World Cup (alongside a very poor Polish side) but credit to him for staying on the pitch after the game - shook everyone's hand and waited for all his teammates to leave the pitch before he did so himself. Very classy from the captain. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) June 24, 2018

The west London outfit will likely have to finalise a deal for their new manager before dipping their toes into the transfer market. It is still believed that S.S.C. Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri will move to Stamford Bridge following the Italian side's appointment of Carlo Ancelotti.

And if the Blues do stall in their pursuit of Lewandowski that could allow Manchester United to sneak in and acquire his signature.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

It is largely unknown how manager José Mourinho would adapt to accommodate the Poland international into his squad - given the form of Romelu Lukaku last season - but Lewandowski's arrival could pave the way for Anthony Martial to leave the club.