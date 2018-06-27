Leicester City Fans Set to Get a Glimpse of New Signing at Fan Store Opening This Weekend

Leicester City fans will get a glimpse of new signing James Maddison on Sunday, as he and Hamza Choudhury are set to open the club's new fan store.

After impressing in the Championship for Norwich City last season, Maddison earnt himself a move to Premier League side Leicester City - who paid £22m for the services of the attacking midfielder. It was reported that Leicester beat off interest from Premier League rivals Everton who were also desperate to land a deal for Maddison.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Maddison is thought to be a replacement for Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who could finally complete his move to Premier League champions Manchester City, after having a deal fall through in January.





The Foxes fans' first view of the 21-year-old will be on Sunday when he opens the fan store alongside the club's Under-23 Player of the Season, Hamza Choudhury. Leicestershire Mercury have also revealed that Wes Morgan has been the player chosen to unveil Leicester's new away shirt. City have teased the new away strip, but the Jamaican will be the one unveiling it fully for the first time.

As well as this, Morgan will be answering fans questions, while Matt Elliott, Muzzy Izzet, Gerry Taggart, Alan Birchenall and Steve Walsh are all set to make an appearance.

Leicester start their season away at Manchester United on August 11th before entertaining newly promoted Wolves at the King Power Stadium. Claude Puel's side end the opening month with an away trip to St. Mary's to face Southampton where Puel will face his former employers.