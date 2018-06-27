Newcastle United on Red Alert as Belgian Midfielder Is Told He Is Free to Leave Serie A Club

Newcastle United have been put on red alert as Italian reports have emerged that Belgian international Dennis Praet is free to leave Sampdoria this summer.

According to Sport Witness , the Magpies were very keen on bringing the attacking midfielder to Tyneside last summer as Praet’s contract expires in 2021, and has a release clause of €26m.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Calcio Mercato confirmed that Sampdoria are willing to allow Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet to leave the Stadio Luigi Ferrari, as the Serie A club are having to sell players in order to balance the books ahead of next season.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was said to be ‘very interested’ to bring Praet through the door last summer, but a move to England never materialised.

The 24-year-old is likely well aware that the switch would make the top clubs more aware of him and up his chances on playing for the Belgian national team.

Praet is one of a number of names linked with a move to St. James’ Park as the Spaniard looks to reinforce his squad for the upcoming season with strength in depth in mind.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with Juventus, as well as La Liga outfits Atletico Madrid and Sevilla