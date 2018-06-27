Newcastle United on Red Alert as Belgian Midfielder Is Told He Is Free to Leave Serie A Club

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Newcastle United have been put on red alert as Italian reports have emerged that Belgian international Dennis Praet is free to leave Sampdoria this summer.

According to Sport Witness, the Magpies were very keen on bringing the attacking midfielder to Tyneside last summer as Praet’s contract expires in 2021, and has a release clause of €26m.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Calcio Mercato confirmed that Sampdoria are willing to allow Lucas Torreira and Dennis Praet to leave the Stadio Luigi Ferrari, as the Serie A club are having to sell players in order to balance the books ahead of next season.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez was said to be ‘very interested’ to bring Praet through the door last summer, but a move to England never materialised.

The 24-year-old is likely well aware that the switch would make the top clubs more aware of him and up his chances on playing for the Belgian national team.

Praet is one of a number of names linked with a move to St. James’ Park as the Spaniard looks to reinforce his squad for the upcoming season with strength in depth in mind.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with Juventus, as well as La Liga outfits Atletico Madrid and Sevilla

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)