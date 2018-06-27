Report Claims Barcelona Midfielder Andre Gomes Eyes Valencia Return Despite Spurs Interest

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes remains a key target for Spurs, but the player desires a move back to Valencia, according to recent reports in Spain.

Spanish publication Sport have claimed that Andre Gomes is keen on returning to his former club Valencia as an exit from the Camp Nou gets closer. Since moving to Barca in 2016, Gomes has found it difficult to pin down a regular place despite exciting at points.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Barcelona have already decided to part ways with the midfielder this summer and are looking for buyers. The report states that Tottenham have expressed a strong interest in the player and are very keen to bring him to the Premier League, as they look to improve their current starting XI.

However, Gomes is rumoured to want a stay in La Liga and feels he can rediscover his best form with Valencia. Barcelona might look to loan out the 24-year-old but his former club look unable to cover the high wages required after FFP regulations have forced Valencia to restructure their transfer budget.

Andre Gomes made 31 appearances last term, only managing to create one goal in what was an extremely forgettable season for the Portuguese midfielder. This lead to him missing out on a place in his country's squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham can offer Gomes first team football and a chance to be a key player in Mauricio Pochettino exciting project in North London but at the current time, Valencia seem to be in pole position to resign Gomes.