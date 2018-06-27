How to Watch Serbia vs Brazil: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Serbia vs. Brazil in the World Cup group stage on Wednesday, June 27.

By Julia Poe
June 27, 2018

Brazil and Serbia battle for a place in the World Cup knockout stage when they meet on Wednesday.

Brazil currently leads Group E on goal differential, with Switzerland also having accured four points. Serbia is right behind, though, with three points, making this matchup a de facto elimination bout considering that the Swiss face point-less Costa Rica in their simultaneous group finale.

For Serbia, a draw could be good enough, in the event Switzerland loses by multiple goals, but the only surefire path to the last 16 is by beating Neymar & Co., who left it late vs. Costa Rica but wound up winning 2-0 to secure three massive points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

