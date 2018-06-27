Brazil and Serbia battle for a place in the World Cup knockout stage when they meet on Wednesday.

Brazil currently leads Group E on goal differential, with Switzerland also having accured four points. Serbia is right behind, though, with three points, making this matchup a de facto elimination bout considering that the Swiss face point-less Costa Rica in their simultaneous group finale.

For Serbia, a draw could be good enough, in the event Switzerland loses by multiple goals, but the only surefire path to the last 16 is by beating Neymar & Co., who left it late vs. Costa Rica but wound up winning 2-0 to secure three massive points.

