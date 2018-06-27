VIDEO: Lionel Messi Stuns Reporter With Incredible Heartwarming 'Good Luck Charm' Gesture

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi stunned a journalist in the aftermath of La Albiceleste's win over Nigeria on Tuesday by showing that he was still wearing a good luck charm that the Barcelona star was gifted on matchday one at the World Cup.

Messi scored the opener as Argentina progressed out of the group stages with their victory over the Super Eagles, with Marcus Rojo scoring the decisive goal after Victor Moses levelled the scoreline early in the second half.

Despite being on cloud nine after Jorge Sampaoli's side qualified for the last 16 of the competition, Messi still had time to complete another round of media duties before heading back to the team's hotel.

One journalist approached the 31-year-old forward to ask about a good luck charm that was gifted to Messi earlier in the tournament.

"After the first game [against Iceland] I gave you a good luck amulet that my wife gave me, I don't know if you threw it away or something," the reporter asked following Argentina's win over Nigeria.

And Messi left the journalist stunned after showing that the "good luck amulet" he was given 11 days earlier was still wrapped around his left ankle.

The Barcelona star's simple gesture of keeping the good luck charm, let alone continuing to actually wear it after the game, will leave a lasting impression on the reporter for years to come, as well as Messi's legions of supporters who will be just as touched by the incident.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Argentina's narrow win over Nigeria on Tuesday has set up a tie against France in the first knockout round of the World Cup. Les Bleus were one of the favourites heading into the competition, but Didier Deschamps' side have had a stuttering start to the tournament - much like with other international giants.