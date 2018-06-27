West Ham Charged Over Fan Behaviour & Pitch Invasions During Burnley Defeat in March

West Ham have been charged by the FA for the behaviour of their supporters in March's defeat to Burnley.

The game at the London Stadium descended into chaos as fans invaded the pitch after Burnley's first goal. Mark Noble was involved in a confrontation with a West Ham fan as tensions boiled over.

Other supporters gathered in front of the director's box and threw items and insults at club owners David Gold and David Sullivan, who were forced to vacate their seats for their own safety.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

An FA statement, quoted by Sky Sports News, read: "West Ham United FC has been charged for failing to ensure that its spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch during the Premier League match against Burnley FC on Saturday 10 March.

"The club has until Thursday 5 July to respond."

Burnley went on to win the game 3-0 as West Ham players were visibly shaken by the pitch invasion.

Fans have been unhappy since West Ham left their Upton Park home to move to the London Stadium. Discontent over the club's transfer policy has not helped, and it was often an uncomfortable season off the pitch for the Hammers.

On the pitch, things were not much better. The Burnley defeat was West Ham's third consecutive three-goal defeat and left them in hot water, though they managed to steer clear of relegation by the end of the season.

The club's owners have sought to address fan concerns with a new transfer policy this summer, getting their business done early with deals for Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks already complete.