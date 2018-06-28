Chelsea Take Shock Lead In Pursuit of €70m Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Alisson Becker

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign highly sought after Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker. The Brazilian international has long been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool, but the Blues look as though they've now taken the lead in the pursuit of the 25-year-old's signature.

Chelsea's goalkeeper situation is precarious to say the least. Thibaut Courtois, who is yet to sign a new contract with the club, sees his current deal in west London run to the end of next summer, and the Blues run the risk of losing him for free this time next year if he's not sold before then.

Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

All summer long, Roma stopper Alisson has been linked with moves to Liverpool and Real Madrid, but neither team has been willing to match the Italian outfit's evaluation of €70m.

However, according to a report written by Marca (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have come in for the player, and look the most likely to match Roma's evaluation.

Sporting director of the Italian capital club Monchi has apparently sanctioned the sale. Real Madrid refuse to go any higher than €40m with their offer, despite already reportedly agreeing personal terms with the player.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are believed to be willing to better than initial €40m bid, but Marca have now reported that Chelsea are willing to pay more than Reds for the services of the Brazilian international.

Should this deal materialise, Courtois' career at Stamford Bridge will effectively be over, and Chelsea would be looking to offload the Belgium in a bid to recoup as much of Alisson's price tag as they could.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri is planning a squad overhaul when he eventually arrives at Stamford Bridge, and the club continue to be linked with Serie A players.