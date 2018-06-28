‘Dream On!’: Arsenal Fans Split as Current Midfield Star is Linked With Surprising Lazio Switch

Reports from Italy have claimed Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a transfer target for Serie A side Lazio, who will look to challenge for Champions League qualification next term after coming up short in the 2017/18 season.

Corriere dello Sport claim that the Italian club are preparing a move for the Welshman as a long term replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who has caught the eye of both Manchester United and Barcelona.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Ramsey is out of contract next summer and according to a report from the Telegraph last month, the 27-year-old will be sold if he does not accept a new deal at the Emirates.

Just last month Ramsey spoke to the Mirror about his future with the club after the appointment of new manager Unai Emery.

“Of course. I haven’t spoken to him at all yet, but I think its an exciting time for the club,” he said.

“I can’t wait to get back there now.”

Although it seems that Ramsey is willing to play a big part under the new manager. The Spanish tactician may have other ideas with the Gunners having been linked with players such as Ever Banega, Lucas Torreira, Aleksandr Golovin and Stanislas Lobotka.

And Emery has already completed the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus and and Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

And with Jack Wilshere confirming that he would leave the club after his contract expires on June 30, Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to reveal their mixed emotions on Ramsey also potentially leaving the club...