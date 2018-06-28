Everton Forward Wayne Rooney All But Confirms D.C. United Switch With New Twitter Picture Update

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has all but confirmed his move to MLS side D.C. United after posting a picture of himself on Twitter sitting on a flight to the United States, accompanied with emojis suggesting the deal is done.

Taking to his official Twitter page, England's all-time record goalscorer updated a picture of himself sitting aboard a flight apparently bound for the States, with a plane and a stars and stripes emoji. The 32-year-old is set to complete his move to D.C. United this week, after spending just one season back with Everton after rejoining them from Man Utd last summer.

D.C. United are currently rock bottom of MLS' Eastern Conference, and their fans will be desperate to see Rooney join as soon as possible to give their side a much needed boost. Older players from elite leagues often tend to flourish in the MLS, due to the relatively lowly standard of football.

Rooney has enjoyed an illustrious career to date, making his breakthrough with Everton as a teenager before going on to join Manchester United and smash goalscoring records, as well as winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League. Rooney rejoined the Toffees last summer, but failed to recapture the magic that saw him once touted as a future world beater.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Rooney's departure is a signal of intent from Everton's new manager Marco Silva, who is determined to put his own stamp on the Toffees with an overhaul of their playing staff. Despite investing heavily in new players last summer, Everton endured an underwhelming campaign, and Silva will be eager to make an instant impact as he takes the reins at Goodison Park.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

 Meanwhile, Everton have stepped up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebić, after his stunning goal for Croatia against Argentina in the World Cup. The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or upfront, made headlines across the world with his crucial goal, but Toffees fans may well be wary of their club looking to make the signing based on one goal.

