Gareth Southgate Set to Drop Raheem Sterling Ahead of Group G Decider Against Belgium

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate will hand starts to a number of fringe players in England’s final Group G game against Belgium.

Having already qualified from the group, Southgate is planning to make several changes from the team that beat Panama 6-1 on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

One of the most notable exclusions is set to be Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling – although he is set to start England’s last 16 tie next week. Both Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford are vying to start the final group game in place of Sterling.

VI-Images/GettyImages

And Southgate has urged his squad to make the most of the opportunity. “Every player, the 12 who aren’t playing, it’s only natural they want to play,” he said.


“We’re competitive and want to play in every game. That’s not possible in football. We’ve all been around long enough to know that’s the case, and we have to respect that and keep pushing. That’s what the players have been doing.

“The mentality of those who haven’t been in the starting XI has been to keep working as hard as possible, keep training and force an opportunity to play.

“I think the intensity of the game will be good. The players who come in when you make changes have a high level of motivation. They have a brilliant opportunity to play in a World Cup and they want to show what they can do.”

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Captain Harry Kane is expected to retain his place in the starting XI while Danny Rose, Gary Cahill and Phil Jones will be hoping for their first taste of World Cup action.

It is also expected that Eric Dier will replace Jordan Henderson for the game against the Red Devils.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)