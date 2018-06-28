Jack Wilshere Reportedly in Turkey Following Impending Arsenal Exit Amidst Interest From Fenerbahçe

June 28, 2018

Jack Wilshere was in Istanbul for negotiations with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe on Wednesday following his departure from Arsenal, according to reports. 

The 26-year-old will become a free agent at the start of July after confirming his departure from the Emirates after 17-years due to a lack of guaranteed game time under Unai Emery, and the Yellow Canaries are eager to snap up Wilshere on a long term deal.

According to Turkish news outlet Haberler, Wilshere was holding talks with Fenerbahçe in Istanbul and was given a guided tour of the club's facilities as the Turksih outfit look to convince the England international to commit his future to the club.

Fenerbahçe's new president Ali Koç and sports director Damien Comolli - who is a former Arsenal scout - are hopeful of swaying Wilshere's mind by outlining the new long-term vision of the club and offering an attractive pay packet as part of a three-year deal. 

The report claims that the ball is now in Wilshere's court, but the 26-year-old is not short of interest from across Europe as West Ham and Juventus have also been linked with making a move for the midfielder. 

Wilshere would follow in Oguzhan Ozyakup's footsteps if he were to make the move from Arsenal to Fenerbahçe as the 25-year-old was a member of the Gunners' 2009 FA Youth Cup winning side before moving to Turkey, where he now plays for Besiktas. 

Wilshere made 198 appearances for Arsenal over a ten-year senior career, scoring 14 goals and providing 30 assists on the way to securing two FA Cups and the Community Shield. 

