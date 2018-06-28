Mesut Ozil Involved in Verbal Dispute With Angry German Fans Following World Cup Exit

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reportedly clashed with a fan in the aftermath of Germany's World Cup exit.

The 2014 champions were eliminated on Wednesday following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea. Germany's loss meant that they finished bottom of Group F, failing to advance to the last-16 stage for the first time since 1938.

Ozil was subject to heavy criticism throughout Germany's 2018 World Cup campaign, and was subsequently dropped for the 2-1 win over Sweden last week.

While Ozil headed towards the tunnel he was greeted with verbal abuse from a supporter which prompted the 29-year-old to respond before being restrained and led away by Germany's goalkeeper coach Andreas Kopke.

Following the heated spat, Kopke told Bild: "A fan insulted him. That’s why I immediately moved Mesut [Ozil] away from there.

After the game, coach Joachim Low refused to lay blame solely on Ozil. He went on to say, "In our training camp we prepared really well for the role of reigning champions ready to be hunted down. But we have not put in the performance we normally do. We have to admit this is a defeat."

Low's side were in need of a win in their final group game in order to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage of the competition but South Korea sealed the win with injury time goals from Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)