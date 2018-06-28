Mesut Ozil Involved in Verbal Dispute With Angry German Fans Following World Cup Exit

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reportedly clashed with a fan in the aftermath of Germany's World Cup exit.

The 2014 champions were eliminated on Wednesday following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of South Korea. Germany's loss meant that they finished bottom of Group F, failing to advance to the last-16 stage for the first time since 1938.

“What went wrong for #GER?” 🤔



“Mesut Ozil!” 😡



Germany fans in Russia blame the Arsenal man for World Cup exit.#WorldCup | #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0JPQQndqmV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 27, 2018

Ozil was subject to heavy criticism throughout Germany's 2018 World Cup campaign, and was subsequently dropped for the 2-1 win over Sweden last week.

While Ozil headed towards the tunnel he was greeted with verbal abuse from a supporter which prompted the 29-year-old to respond before being restrained and led away by Germany's goalkeeper coach Andreas Kopke.

Following the heated spat, Kopke told Bild: "A fan insulted him. That’s why I immediately moved Mesut [Ozil] away from there.

After the game, coach Joachim Low refused to lay blame solely on Ozil. He went on to say, "In our training camp we prepared really well for the role of reigning champions ready to be hunted down. But we have not put in the performance we normally do. We have to admit this is a defeat."

Low's side were in need of a win in their final group game in order to stand a chance of advancing to the next stage of the competition but South Korea sealed the win with injury time goals from Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min.