Napoli Defender Raul Albiol Signs Three-Year Contract Extension at Stadio San Paolo

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Napoli defender Raul Albiol has signed a new three-year deal with the club, committing himself to Gli Azzurri until 2021.

The 32-year-old central defender has played an integral part in Napoli's rise into Serie A title challengers, making 31 appearances last season as the Naples based side fell just short in their pursuit of eventual champions Juventus.

The Spaniard has been with the club for five seasons, having joined from La Liga giants Real Madrid back in 2013. 

Albiol has featured in 210 games for Napoli since his arrival, and has represented the Spanish national team on 51 occasions.

He now looks set to see out the remainder of his playing career at the highest level under Carlo Ancelotti, with the former Chelsea manager having taken charge at the Stadio San Paolo in the summer.

He has developed a formidable partnership at the heart of Napoli's defence with Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, and will no doubt hope that after signing his new deal, his teammate will be persuaded to stay with the club.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea keen admirers of the strong, powerful centre-back. Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to take charge at Stamford Bridge shortly, in a move that is likely to strengthen rumours of a potential move.

