Report Claims Atletico Madrid Captain Gabi on Verge of Joining Xavi at Qatar Side Al-Sadd

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi is considering a move to Qatar side Al-Sadd despite reports claiming he would remain at Atletico.

Gabi has been weighing up his options and the offer to join Xavi in Qatar could be too good to refuse. The Spaniard would have to adjust to a new lifestyle in the Middle East although he understands he would make money that he could never obtain if he were to remain in Madrid.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The 35-year-old has reportedly been offered a three-year deal to join Xavi in Qatar and the contract is reportedly worth €19m over the next three years. According to a report from Marca, Gabi believes this could be the last big contract of his career.

With the rise of starlets such as Saul Niguez and Thomas Partey, Gabi may find his position in the first team threatened and will not be willing to settle for a place on the bench for Diego Simeone’s side. The arrival of Rodri from Villarreal may have also contributed to Gabi’s decision, although Atletico have offered their captain a two-year contract extension in recent weeks.

Atletico would be happy to keep Gabi although it is understood that they have asked the veteran midfielder to communicate his decision with the club as soon as he can so they can continue with their squad planning for next season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Gabi has had an incredibly successful tenure at Atleti having won the Europa League twice, the Copa del Rey, Spanish and European Super Cups and La Liga. He has made 417 appearances in Atletico’s famous red and white shirt, making him the seventh most capped player in the club's history.